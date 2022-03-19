“American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Here, check out how to watch the fourth episode of American Idol 2022.

American Idol is one of the most popular american singing competition television series, gaining more and more views every day. As usual, many talented singers want to make their way through the competition, which has set up the careers of many artists.

This singing competition returns for a new season as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie set out on a journey across the nation to discover a new crop of inspiring talent with a touch of Disney magic on The ABC Television Network.

Singers perform and participate in auditions. After the first ones, contestants will battle it out in solo and group performances in hopes of making it through to the showcase round, where the public will get to vote for their favorite hopeful. The winner of the show will get a contract with a label and a $250,000 cash prize. Here check out the date, time and how to watch the fourth episode of American Idol and don’t miss the fourth night of auditions.

American Idol Season 20: When is episode 4 airing?

You can watch American Idol on Sunday, March 20 at 8 PM ET on ABC. You can also catch the second episode on fuboTV (free trial), which is available on any Android device or Apple device, and on Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Chromecast and many more. You can also watch it through the web.

If you want to enjoy previous seasons, you can do so on Hulu, which also has the new episodes the following day after they air on TV.