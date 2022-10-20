American Horror Story: NYC premiered its first two episodes and as expected, fans were left wanting more. For that reason, here you can check where and how to watch all the previous seasons in order from home.

American Horror Story: How and where to watch all the seasons on streaming

Fans, the wait is over! On Wednesday, October 19, the new season of American Horror Story premiered (finally) with two brand new episodes, which will bring to the table the new disturbing story of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. After going through all the scenarios that have come and gone, the series arrives in New York City.

The story begins its development with a significant increase in mysterious deaths and disappearances in the Big Apple city. In this context, a doctor discovers something truly terrifying, while a local reporter makes headlines the next day.

The series will have 10 episodes and will last between 45 and 60 minutes approximately. As usual, we will see several familiar faces in the cast, including the iconic Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell and Patti LuPone. Now it's time for a big marathon before Halloween. Here, check out how and where to watch all the seasons in order:

American Horror Story: What is the order of the seasons?

Season 1 – American Horror Story: Murder House

Season 2 – American Horror Story: Asylum

Season 3 – American Horror Story: Coven

Season 4 – American Horror Story: Freak Show

Season 5 – American Horror Story: Hotel

Season 6 – American Horror Story: Roanoke

Season 7 – American Horror Story: Cult

Season 8 – American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Season 9 – American Horror Story: 1984

Season 10 – American Horror Story: Double Feature

Season 11 – American Horror Story: NYC

Where and how to watch on streaming all seasons of AHS

You can watch all seasons, including NYC, via streaming on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. In case you don't have either platform, remember that all new episodes are being live broadcasted by fuboTV, who is offering a one-week free trial in the US.

The first two episodes, titled Something's Coming and Thank You For Your Service, were released on Wednesday, October 19 and all remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis, so the next episode will arrive on October 26.