American Horror Story is back with NYC, season 11 of Ryan Murphy's great horror franchise. After the first episodes several doubts have settled in the minds of fans. Here, check out how many seasons it will have and much more.

American Horror Story premiered its eleventh season after months of waiting. Ryan Murphy's iconic bizarro horror anthology series returned to FX just before Halloween to traumatize all viewers and in turn to give them great ideas as to what costumes they can get. AHS: NYC will have a total of ten episodes and two have already premiered on Wednesday night, October 19.

Murphy has been responsible for major hits throughout his career, not only the horror classic, but he also created Glee (the musical series starring teenage characters and countless dramas) and Scream Queens with Lea Michele, Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Roberts. When he decided to go for something more terrifying and darker like AHS, the fans followed him without hesitation.

Since then, every October, the creator and director has a date with his followers. After the premiere of NYC, several doubts arose. Like how many seasons the franchise will have and which one is the scariest so far. Well, here we give you the answers to all the questions:

How many seasons will American Horror Story have?

The creators of AHS announced that they are thinking about two more seasons, so the franchise will have a total of 13 seasons, consolidating as one of the longest television productions, almost competing with Grey's Anatomy that has 19. The new episodes have been listed as the scariest so far. So that makes season 11 the darkest of the franchise.

It is not yet known when the filming of these is scheduled but yesterday premiered season 11 of the iconic FX series, so there are still many months to go. Remember that in addition to watching the series via streaming, you can also watch all episodes live on fuboTV, who is offering a one-week free trial in the US.

John Landgraf, president of the channel, confirmed the renewal of the seasons during a press conference held in 2020 and said "Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of the horror genre on television, having created an anthology series like 'American Horror Story,' that its success has been sustained and that for nearly a decade it has been FX's top-rated fiction".

American Horror Story: What is the order of the seasons?

Season 1 – American Horror Story: Murder House

It revolves around the house the Harmon's choose to stay in Los Angeles. It is old, gloomy and has a basement with an evil creature in it. Ben is a sensitive therapist who leads a normal life until a dark secret forces him to move to Los Angeles with his family, his wife Vivien and daughter Violet.

Among the other characters in the house are a housekeeper, a snoopy neighbor named Constance, a half-burned man by the name of Larry and a dangerous patient of Ben's, Tate, who is targeted by his daughter Violet. The plot will revolve around several stories told in different years alongside the present in order to unravel and understand the secrets of the house.

Season 2 – American Horror Story: Asylum

It is set in a gloomy 1960s mental institution known as Briarcliff Manor. It is run by Jessica Lange and Joseph Fiennes as Sister Jude and Monsignor Timothy O'Hara respectively.

Also working in the institution are Doctor Thredson, a psychiatrist with little sympathy for the methods used in the center; Doctor Arden, a doctor who experiments on humans; and Sister Eunice, the second in command. On the other hand, among the numerous patients we will find, among others, a nymphomaniac named Shelley. Kit, an inmate accused of killing his wife and Lana, a journalist who visits Briarcliff with his girlfriend to investigate.

Season 3 – American Horror Story: Coven

Follow a group of witches in New Orleans. It has been 300 years since the famous Salem trials, but a small school led by Fiona teaches the younger witches how to protect themselves when they are in danger again. Set both in the present day and in 1830, it will mix real characters with fictional characters.

Season 4 – American Horror Story: Freak Show

It takes place in a small Florida town, Jupiter, in the year 1952. A circus of human curiosities led by Elsa Mars has just arrived in the town.

The members of the show are composed of two Siamese twins, a bearded woman who is the right hand of the leader or a three-breasted woman with her husband, among others. Problems arise when Stanley, a swindler, and Maggie Esmeralda, a psychic, plot to assassinate the inhabitants. It also explores the story of Gloria, a mother who tries to hide the murderous impulses of her son Dandy.

Season 5 – American Horror Story: Hotel

It takes place in the Hotel Cortez, built in the 1930s by the psychopath James March. This building is a labyrinth that allowed the psychopath to carry out his terrible plans.

Now, it is run by The Countess, a high society woman whose diet is based on the absorption of human blood. Detective John Lowe arrives at this hotel to find out the whole truth about the different murders, inspired by the Ten Commandments. In addition, his personal problems are aggravated when he sees his son lost in the corridors of the hotel.

Season 6 – American Horror Story: Roanoke

It centers on the story of a couple, Shelby Miller and Matt Miller, who move to North Carolina with Matt's sister, Lee Harris. Near the house is a forest inhabited by the ghosts of Thomasin White, the leader of the lost Roanoke colony.

In addition, the witch Scathatch, who falls in love with Matt, the lost Polk family and the ghost of the house's first owner also inhabit the house. From the first moment they move into their new house, a series of paranormal events occur around them. The three protagonists try to survive these events for six days in a row.

Season 7 – American Horror Story: Cult

It revolves around the story of a New Yorker, Ally Mayfair Richards, who is traumatized by the September 11 terrorist attacks. The young New Yorker developed three phobias and, thanks to her wife Ivy, began to master them.

Donald Trump's victory brings her worst fears back to life. Kai Anderson, a manipulative neighbor, begins recruiting people to take over the world through violent acts. Meanwhile, Ivy believes his wife is having psychotic episodes. This lack of credibility on his wife's part causes Ally to take decisive action to protect herself and her family.

Season 8 – American Horror Story: Apocalypse

It is a cossover between the first season, Murder House, and the third, Coven. This new installment is set in a not too distant future, full of horror. The story begins with the end of the world, so, a new world begins within the series.

Season 9 – American Horror Story: 1984

It takes us into Camp Redwood, on the outskirts of Los Angeles. A place where many years ago several crimes took place at the hands of Mr. Jigles. The serial killer returns to cause harm to all those who have approached the site. Set in 1984, it is a tribute to the horror genre and a nod to George Orwell's novel.

Season 10 – American Horror Story: Double Feature

The story narrates the life of a writer who, after a creative void, collapses when he is unable to continue developing the new novel in which he is immersed. To try to find inspiration and be able to resume his new project, the protagonist decides to move to a coastal town with his pregnant wife and daughter. But in this new destination, beyond finding the peace he longs for, he will find the opposite when he discovers the truth hidden behind the citizens of his new home.

Season 11 – American Horror Story: NYC

It dates back to the 70s and 80s, a period in which the protagonists will have to face the most macabre evil in its different forms.