AHS: NYC is just a few weeks away from premiering and kicking off the season 11 run of episodes. Ryan Murphy will return as director and creator along with several actors we've seen before in the franchise. Here we tell you everything about the new series, such as its premiere date, cast and plot.

American Horror Story has become a must-see title for the month of October and especially for Halloween marathons. Now, with the arrival of its 11th season, it is preparing to succumb again in the minds of the audience and disturb them in ways never seen before with the most macabre stories, by the hand of Ryan Murphy.

Lately the director has not been revealing too many details about his productions. Just a week ago he released his latest project with Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, where the actor returns to play a serial killer with mental problems. Something quite normal in Peters' career, since we saw them working together since the first season of AHS, playing various sociopaths.

The first episode will be called Something's Coming and will be available on Hulu, vidgo and fuboTV (among others). The latter is offering a one-week free trial so that the user can enjoy all the content on the platform without having to pay beforehand. Each fuboTV subscriber can record 1000 hours on their cloud DVR and after the end of the trial period, the subscription costs $69.99 per month.

Who is the cast of AHS: New York City?

It has not yet been revealed in which roles we will see them in the course of season 11 but we already know which actors will return to work once again in AHS. We will count with the presence of Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone.

What will AHS: New York City be about?

Although the production company released some official posters and the title, it is still not known exactly what the premise will be about. They only released some clues for fans to get an idea and one of them was "New season. New city. New fears". FX boss John Landgraf stated that the new season will take place in different timelines with NYC as a common thread.

In each of the images posted on Twitter there was a small description like "Succumb to your primal instincts", "It draws closer every day", "It's got a hold on you", "Give in" and finally "Heading into the new". There you can see several male and female characters clad in leather, spikes and antlers with a rather punk aesthetic.

When does AHS: New York City premiere?

The first two episodes of season 11 will arrive on October 19 on Hulu. The streaming service has all previous seasons. Amazon Prime Video also has all the episodes from the first season to the ninth. As expected, the episodes will be arriving over the weeks, as it seems to be the new release system in almost all the different platforms.