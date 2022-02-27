American Idol is one of the most famous talent competitions. Many singers have competed in the show to try to win fame and fortune. Do they receive some compensation while they're participating? Here, check it out.

Season 20 of American Idol, and five under ABC, is premiering tonight (Sunday, Feb. 27) and it’s time to watch the next group of hopeful singers try to reach out their dreams of fame and fortune. With auditions in Los Angeles, Nashville and Austin, judges will find new talent to bring to Hollywood. You can watch this season on fuboTV (free-trial).

The show started the “talent competition” reality as we know it and it has helped many contestants build successful careers. This time, there will be new elements such as the platinum tickets that judges will handle to lucky contestants during the auditions, meaning they can sit back and relax during the first week in Hollywood.

While some of the most famous winners and contestants, such as Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood, have made millions of dollars after breaking through on the show, participating on the show comes with costs. Do contestants get paid for competing on American Idol? Yes, but not everyone.

American Idol 2022: How much do contestants get paid?

According to a report from Distractify, the show pays for travel to contestants in the Top 24. Meaning, that they will cover the cost of the ticket to Hollywood and house. They also cover “a couple a meals," a fashion budget and “small amount of money for the day,” according to what former contestant Leslie Hunt told E! News in 2009.

The fashion budget, per American Idol Net, is $450 per week. The contestants usually work with a stylist, and the hair and makeup supplies are provided by the show. However, while many contestants have to leave their jobs to participate, the show only pays contestants in the top 10.

The latest insight of how much do contestants perceive is a Fox Business article of 2012. According to the article, contestants receive "$1,571 plus meals for two-hour Idol shows, $1,303 for one-hour shows and $910 for half-hour results shows." However, in order to be able to receive that pay, they have to enroll in the AFTRA union, which is a $1,600 payment upfront.