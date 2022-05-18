It’s time to finally meet the American Idol 2022 winner. The Top 3 will perform in the big finale with the hope of being crowned. Here, check out when, how and where to watch or stream the last episode of Season 20.

It’s been 12 weeks of intense work and amazing performances and now it’s time to know who will be crowned the winner of the 20th season of American Idol. The audience, once again, will decide who deserves to get a record-deal to pursue their musical dreams.

Last week, the Top 5 performed from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and they received advice from the one and only Carrie Underwood. However, only three could advance. Nicolina Bozzo and Fritz Hager said goodbye, while Leah, Hunter Girl and Noah were voted the finalists.

The Season finale will be a super event with performances not only from the Top 3 but also from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well from Idol winner Carrie Underwood and more. Here, check out how to watch it in the US.

When is the finale of American Idol 2022?

American Idol 2022 Season Finale will air live, coast to coast, on Sunday, May 22. In the finale, the Top 3 will have to perform once again to impress America and earn their votes. Each of them will also sing alongside an invited singer, they will perform original songs and covers from Bruce Springsteen.

American Idol 2022 finale: Time

The big finale of Season 20th will air at 8:00 PM (ET). This time it will be a three-hour event with performances from other big stars such as James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more.

American Idol 2022 finale: How to watch or stream

The finale of American Idol will air live on ABC at 8 PM (ET). You can also stream it live on fuboTV, which offers you a seven-day free-trial. If you can’t catch it live, you can watch it on demand on Hulu the following day.