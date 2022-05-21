It’s almost time to finally meet the American Idol 2022 winner. Here, check out all Sunday's guest stars and with whom Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl are performing.

On Sunday May 22, American Idol will crown Season 20’s winner after 12 weeks of competition. Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl will perform one last time in the finale to try to become the next Idol and continue to pursue their dreams. You can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial) at 8 PM (ET), as well as on ABC.

It’s been one emotional journey to the three finalists, who have survived all the stages to get into the finale. From the auditions, in which HunterGirl became one of the favorites right away after winning the Platinum ticket, to the live performances.

As usual, the finale will feature other stars' performances, as well as duets between the contestants and big names, including judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Here, check out who is going to be taking the stage in the American Idol 2022 finale.

American Idol 2022 finale: Who is performing?

The show announced that the finalists will sing songs from rock legend Bruce Springsteen and their recently released singles. HunterGirl will perform “Red Bird”, while Noah Thompson will perform his song “One Day Tonight” and Leah Marlene will sing “Flowers”.

On the other hand, the show also confirmed the duets. Leah Marlene and Katy Perry will sing her top song “Firework.” Meanwhile, Luke Bryan and HunterGirl will cover "I Told You So" by Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood at the finale. Noah Thompson will perform with Melissa Etheridge.

The finale will also have performances from Carrie Underwood; Ben Platt; Deana Carter; Earth, Wind & Fire; Flo Rida; Idol alum Gabby Barrett; James Arthur; Sara Bareilles; Melissa Etheridge; Michael Bublé; Tai Verdes and Thomas Rhett.