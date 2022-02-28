American Idol is back with its 20th season, fifth on ABC, with judges Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie. If you don’t want to miss any episodes, here, check out the show’s schedule.

Season 20 of American Idol has already begun with the auditions and dozens of hopefuls will be looking to win the show and become the next superstar. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie are back to help the contestants achieve their potential, while long-time host Ryan Seacrest is also returning. With them, singers Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen will also serve as mentors for the contestants.

While winning the show isn't easy, many contestants are up to the challenge to win America's love and get into the final stages and potentially win a contract. If you don't want to miss anything, check out the show's schedule.

American Idol 2022: Schedule for Season 20

American Idol will have the slot of two hours on Sundays (8 PM ET) on ABC. After the premiere, another three shows of auditions will take place. Then it will be time for the Hollywood Weeks before entering to the final stages. The complete (estimated) schedule:

Week 1 (Feb. 27): Auditions

Week 2 (March 6): Auditions

Week 3 (March 13): Auditions

Week 4 (March 20): Auditions

Week 5 (March 27): Hollywood Week

Week 6 (April 3): Hollywood Week

Week 7 (April 10): Showcase/final judgment

Week 8 (April 17): Top 20 perform

Week 9 (April 24): Top 14 perform

Week 10 (May 1): Top 10 perform

Week 11 (May 8): Top 8 perform

Week 12 (May 15): Top 6 perform

Week 13 (May 22): Finale with Top 3



