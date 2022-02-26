American Idol will be back this Sunday for its 20th season. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Brian will be back on the show. Here, check out how much they earn for the gig.

It’s almost time for a brand new American Idol. Season 20 of the singing competition will premiere on Sunday, February 27 and fans are excited to know the new contestants who will try to win a contract and a platform to showcase their talent. You can enjoy this season on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After a long-run on FOX, the show will premier it’s fifth season on ABC. With Ryan Seacrest as host, the show promises new surprises, such as the “platinum tickets” some contestants will receive during the auditions to let them rest during the first week of Hollywood auditions.

This time, Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie will be back as judges for their fifth consecutive season. While Bobby Bones won’t be returning as mentor, singers Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen will do the job. How much do judges earn? Here, check it out.

American Idol 2022: How much do judges make per season?

According to Newsweek, as of 2018, Katy Perry was the judge that earns the most with $25 million per season. She was followed by Luke Brian, who earns around $12 million per season and then Lionel Richie, who earns $10 million per season.

Meanwhile, according to the same report, Ryan Seacrest was earning around $12 million per season. Seacrest will be hosting its 20 season of the show. During the first season, he was accompanied by Brian Dunkleman.

Chayce Beckham was last season’s winner. Other famous American Idol winners are Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, David Cook, Jordin Sparks and many more. The winner gets a contract with Hollywood Records, per Newsweek.