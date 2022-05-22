Season 20 of American Idol is saying goodbye with the big finale. However, the Top 3 already made America fall in love with them. Here, check out their ages and where they are from.

Season 20 of American Idol is coming to an end. Leah Marlene, HunterGirl and Noah Thompson made it to the grand finale after 13 weeks of competition. However, only one will be crowned the winner with the audience’s votes tonight.

This season was filled with surprises and plenty of talent. While one of the first frontrunners, Kenedi Anderson, withdrew from the show before the Top 20, other contestants stepped up to show they were also worthy of being the next superstar.

HunterGirl was a frontrunner from the beginning after she won the Platinum ticket in the auditions. Meanwhile, Marlene and Thompson have been building their way to the finale and growing up with every performance. Here, check out more about them.

How old are the Top 3 of American Idol 2022?

Leah Marlene is 20 years old. She was born in Toronto, but was raised in Normal, Illinois. She has surprised judges with her bold song choices, covering artists of all genres from pop, starting with a clever cover of One Direction’s Steal My Girl to folk and more.

Meanwhile, HunterGirl is 23 years old. She was born in Winchester, Tennessee and has impressed judges and audiences from the start. Always with her guitar (same as Marlene and Thompson, to be fair), she has shown her country heart.

And last, but not least, Noah Thompson is also 20 years old and he’s a father from Louisiana, Kentucky. While he didn’t have any experience singing in public before, he has become the dark horse of the show, going through every round.