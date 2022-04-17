Season 20 of American Idol will continue with the Top 20 reveal on Sunday and their performances. Then, on Monday, six contestants will have to say goodbye. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite hopefuls this week.

This week on American Idol 2022, the contestants will return to Hollywood after the Top 24 performances to know if they are going through the next round. Then, the 20 survivors will perform once again to gain the audience’s votes in a three-hour episode on Sunday. You can watch American Idol on fuboTV (free-trial).

After the Top 24 performances, it’s time to know who are America’s choices to continue on in their musical journey. However, Kenedi Anderson, who was one of the favorites after she won one of the Platinum tickets during the auditions, has retired from the competition for “personal reasons.”

However, many favorites are still fighting to win a record-deal with Hollywood Records and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will give the contestants their advice. Here, check out how to vote during this week on American Idol.

How can I vote for American Idol 2022 Top 20?

There are three ways to vote for your favorite contestants on American Idol. You can vote via text (SMS), in the American Idol app or online at AmericanIdol.com/vote. In order to be able to do so, you have to live in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands and be at least 16 years old.

If you want to vote online, you must have an ABC account. On the other hand, to vote via text message, you have to text the number of the contestant you like to “21523”. The number for each contestant will be displayed during the show (8 PM ET).

American Idol 2022 Top 20: When can I vote?

Voting for American Idol Top 20 begins on Sunday, April 17th at the end of the East Coast broadcast at approximately 11pm ET/8pm PT and locks at 9amET/6am PT on April 18th. Be sure to cast your vote during those times!

American Idol 2022: How many times can I vote for a contestant?

You have ten votes for each contestant per voting method. That means that you can vote up to 30 times for each hopeful, using all three methods. However, if you vote online or through the app, you can reallocate your votes until the voting window closes. To do so, you just have to change the name and hit “save” every time you make a change.