The quest for the next superstar on American Idol 2022 will continue with the Top 24 performances. Here, check out how you can vote for your favorite contestants of the show.

It's time for the audience to start supporting their favorite contestant in 2022 American Idol. Season 20 is entering the concert stages and the Top 24 remaining contestants will prove themselves at the Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii for a chance to enter the Top 20.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie had decided the destiny of every hopeful since the auditions stage to the Showstopper round, in which only 24 made it out alive. However, now the contestants will have to impress the audience.

For the two performing nights, Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen and pop star Bebe Rexha will serve as mentors, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite singer on American Idol 2022.

How can I vote during episode 10 of American Idol 2022?

If you want to vote for your favorite contestants, you have three ways to do so: online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text. However, you must be at least 16 years old and located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. If you want to vote online, you must have an ABC account.

For text message voting, simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523”. The number for each contestant will be displayed later in the season when voting begins.

American Idol 2022: When can I vote?

The voting will open at 8 PM (ET) and ends at 6 AM ET on April 11th. Voting continues on Monday, April 11th at the beginning of the East Coast broadcast at approximately 8pm ET/5pm PT and locks at 6am/3am PT on April 12th.

American Idol 2022: How many times can I vote for a contestant?

Each week, you can submit up to ten (10) votes for each remaining contestant per voting method. That means that you can give up to 30 votes per contestant, using all three methods.