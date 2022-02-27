American Idol is back with its Season 20 tonight. Are you ready to watch the next group of contestants try to become the next sensation? Here, check out where you can watch the show online for free.

Season 20 of American Idol is premiering tonight (Sunday, Feb. 27) with Ryan Seacrest back as host. Luke Brian, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are also returning as judges to grant the hopeful singers a place in Hollywood.

With auditions in Los Angeles, Nashville and Austin, judges will hear thousands of contestants looking to win a place within the Idol winners. The show will introduce new elements such as the platinum tickets, which only one singer per city will get to earn some time to relax in the next phase of the competition.

American Idol is one of the most iconic singing competitions of the past 20 years, and its success has been unparalleled. The show has boosted the careers of many singers such as Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Jimie Allen and more. Here, check out how to watch the show online.

American Idol 2022: How to watch or live stream free Season 20

If you can’t catch the show on ABC, you can watch it live online on fuboTV with a seven-day free trial. The fuboTV app is available on any Android device or Apple device, and in Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Chromecast and many more. You can also watch it through the website.

Another option is to watch American Idol on DirecTV stream, Vidgo and YoutubeTV. You can also watch all the previous seasons on Hulu and watch the new episodes the next day on the streaming service.

For this season, Bobby Bones won’t be back as a mentor due to schedule conflict with another show. However, singers Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen, who is an Idol alum, will help the contestants as mentors. You can watch American Idol on Sundays at 8 PM ET.