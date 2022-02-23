American Idol will be back next week for its 20th season. Many great artists have competed in the show. Here, check out all the previous winners before the premiere of this new season.

Season 20 of American Idol will premiere next week, on Sunday, February 27. This new season will have some changes, like new platinum tickets for some contestants and other surprises. However, the essence is the same: fans will get to know new performers that will try to become the next superstar. You can enjoy this season on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

For the 20th season of the show, Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie will be back as judges for their fifth season. Also, long-time host Ryan Seacrest will also be returning for the gig. This time, singers Bebe Rexha and idol alum Jimmie Allen will serve as mentors for the contestants.

American Idol, while competing with other shows such as The Voice, has prevailed as one of the most iconics reality TV competitions and it certainly has helped many great singers to showcase their talent and win a platform. Here, check out all the previous winners.

American Idol 2022: List of past winners

Last season’s winner was Chayce Beckham, with Willie Spence being the runner-up and Grace Kinstler ending in the third place. However, other famous winners are: Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, David Cook, among others.