Season 20 of American Idol will premiere next week, on Sunday, February 27. This new season will have some changes, like new platinum tickets for some contestants and other surprises. However, the essence is the same: fans will get to know new performers that will try to become the next superstar. 

For the 20th season of the show, Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie will be back as judges for their fifth season. Also, long-time host Ryan Seacrest will also be returning for the gig. This time, singers Bebe Rexha and idol alum Jimmie Allen will serve as mentors for the contestants. 

American Idol, while competing with other shows such as The Voice, has prevailed as one of the most iconics reality TV competitions and it certainly has helped many great singers to showcase their talent and win a platform. Here, check out all the previous winners. 

American Idol 2022: List of past winners 

Last season’s winner was Chayce Beckham, with Willie Spence being the runner-up and Grace Kinstler ending in the third place. However, other famous winners are: Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, David Cook, among others.

Season  Winner
Season 1 Kelly Clarkson 
Season 2 Ruben Studdard
Season 3 Fantasia Barrino
Season 4 Carrie Underwood
Season 5 Taylor Hicks
Season 6 Jordin Sparks
Season 7 David Cook
Season 8 Kris Allen
Season 9  Lee DeWyze
Season 10 Scotty McCreery
Season 11 Phillip Phillips
Season 12 Candice Glover
Season 13 Caleb Johnson
Season 14 Nick Fradiani
Season 15 Trent Harmon
Season 16 Maddie Poppe
Season 17 Laine Hardy
Season 18 Just Sam
Season 19 Chayce Beckham