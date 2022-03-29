The Hollywood week of American Idol 2022 started with the Genre Challenge and some of the contestants had to say goodbye to the show, while others continue. Here, check out who advance to the Duets.

The auditions are a thing of the past in American Idol 2022 and now it’s time for the Hollywood Week. On Monday, the hopefuls had to prove themselves in the genre challenge to earn a spot in the next round: the duets.

Each contestant decided the genre that represents them better: Indie-Folk, Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul or Country. For this round, the singers choose their own genre and song before singing against other contestants in the same genre.

The judges, a.k.a Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie decide who is going home and who is going to continue in the competition. Here, check out who remains on the road to become the next superstar.

American Idol Season 20 results: Genre Challenge - Hollywood Week

For this round, several former Idol alums came to help the contestants as mentors: 2011 runner-up Lauren Alaina, 2003 champion Ruben Studdard, 2010 winner Lee DeWyze, 2011 finalist Haley Reinhart and 2008 champ David Cook. Let's remember that Kenedi Anderson, Jay Copeland and HunterGirl got a bye for this round and they will compete in the Duets. Here, check out the results from the night (the ones televised):

Country

Sarahbeth Taite

Noah Thompson

Mike Parker

Kaylin Robinson

Olivia Faye

Ryleigh Madison

Kelsie Dolin

Results: The entire line advanced.

R&B

Tobias

Za

Katyrah Love

Results: Za was eliminated.

Indie-Folk

Leah Marlene

Fritz Hager

Results: They advanced, alongside other artists who weren’t identified.

Soul Genre

Cadence Baker

Tristen Gressett

Kevin Gullage

Danielle Finn

Christian Guardino

Results: All advanced to the Duets.

Rock Genre

The only clip we get to see was Colin Hallman and he advanced.

Pop Genre

Sam Finelli

Danielle Clavell

Jacob Moran

Morgan Gruber

Douglas Mills Jr.

Emyrson Flora

Sir Blake

Nicolina

Ava Maybee

Results: Morgan, Emyrson, Ava, Blake, Jacob, Danielle, Douglas and Nicolina advanced for what was televised.

Other results

In a montage, it was announced that favorites from the auditions will also be in the duets: Taylor Fagins, Lady K, Betty Maxwell, Elli Rowe, Sam Moss, Haley Slaton, Allegra Miles and Dakota Hayden.