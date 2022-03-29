The auditions are a thing of the past in American Idol 2022 and now it’s time for the Hollywood Week. On Monday, the hopefuls had to prove themselves in the genre challenge to earn a spot in the next round: the duets.
Each contestant decided the genre that represents them better: Indie-Folk, Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul or Country. For this round, the singers choose their own genre and song before singing against other contestants in the same genre.
The judges, a.k.a Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie decide who is going home and who is going to continue in the competition. Here, check out who remains on the road to become the next superstar.
American Idol Season 20 results: Genre Challenge - Hollywood Week
For this round, several former Idol alums came to help the contestants as mentors: 2011 runner-up Lauren Alaina, 2003 champion Ruben Studdard, 2010 winner Lee DeWyze, 2011 finalist Haley Reinhart and 2008 champ David Cook. Let's remember that Kenedi Anderson, Jay Copeland and HunterGirl got a bye for this round and they will compete in the Duets. Here, check out the results from the night (the ones televised):
Country
Sarahbeth Taite
Noah Thompson
Mike Parker
Kaylin Robinson
Olivia Faye
Ryleigh Madison
Kelsie Dolin
Results: The entire line advanced.
R&B
Tobias
Za
Katyrah Love
Results: Za was eliminated.
Indie-Folk
Leah Marlene
Fritz Hager
Results: They advanced, alongside other artists who weren’t identified.
Soul Genre
Cadence Baker
Tristen Gressett
Kevin Gullage
Danielle Finn
Christian Guardino
Results: All advanced to the Duets.
Rock Genre
The only clip we get to see was Colin Hallman and he advanced.
Pop Genre
Sam Finelli
Danielle Clavell
Jacob Moran
Morgan Gruber
Douglas Mills Jr.
Emyrson Flora
Sir Blake
Nicolina
Ava Maybee
Results: Morgan, Emyrson, Ava, Blake, Jacob, Danielle, Douglas and Nicolina advanced for what was televised.
Other results
In a montage, it was announced that favorites from the auditions will also be in the duets: Taylor Fagins, Lady K, Betty Maxwell, Elli Rowe, Sam Moss, Haley Slaton, Allegra Miles and Dakota Hayden.