American Idol is back for its 20th season (fifth on ABC). Dozens of singers will try to impress the judges and the audience to become the next superstar. Here, check out how to watch the second episode tonight.

The quest for the next American Idol has begun and it’s time to watch the next group of hopefuls auditioning in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie. Who will impress them and earn a ticket to Hollywood Week?

We already know some of the contestants for Season 20, the fifth on ABC. During the last episode, fans watch how the 23-year-old music therapist HunterGirl wowed the judges and won the first ever Platinum ticket to the Hollywood Week, while teenager Noah Thompson got the Golden Ticket.

Who will join the first happy contestants this week? Don’t miss the second night of auditions across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee. Here, check out what time is the second episode of American Idol and how to watch it.

American Idol Season 20: Time and how to watch episode 2 (March 6)

You can watch American Idol tonight (Sunday, March 6) at 8 PM ET on ABC. You can also catch the second episode on fuboTV (free trial). You can also watch all the previous seasons on Hulu and watch the new episodes the next day on the streaming service.

For this season, long-time host Ryan Seacrest is back to accompany the judges, while singers Bebe Rexha and Jimmi Allen will be mentors for the contestants as Bobby Bones couldn't come back.

Idol contestants are looking to win a contract with the label Hollywood Records, owned by Disney, and a $250,000 cash prize. Past Idol winners include Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, Kris Allen, and many more.