Judges Luke Brian, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will hear the next batch of contestants audition for a place in the Hollywood Week. Here, check out how to watch the third episode of American Idol 2022.

The quest for the next superstars continues this week on Season 20 of American Idol. The talent competition is bigger than ever and, as usual, many talented singers want to make their way through the competition, which has set up the careers of many artists.

In the first two episodes of auditions, fans have met incredible performers such as HunterGirl, 23, who won the first ever Platinum ticket to Hollywood week and Kenedi Anderson, who also got a Platinum ticket, thanks to her incredible rendition of Applause by Lady Gaga.

We're getting closer to Hollywood Week but first there’s still tickets to give. Who will impress judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Brian this time? Check out the date, time and how to watch the third episode of American Idol and don’t miss the third night of auditions.

American Idol Season 20: When is episode 3 airing?

You can watch American Idol on Sunday, March 13 at 8 PM ET on ABC. You can also catch the second episode on fuboTV (free trial), which is available on any Android device or Apple device, and on Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Chromecast and many more. You can also watch it through the web.

If you want to enjoy previous seasons, you can do so on Hulu, which also has the new episodes the following day after they air on TV. Other contestants which have made an impression thus far have been Noah Thompson, who won a golden ticket and Lady K, who blew the judges away with her amazing cover of Wide Awake by Katy Perry.

After the first auditions, contestants will battle it out in solo and group performances in hopes of making it through to the showcase round, where the public will get to vote for their favorite hopeful. The winner of the show will get a contract with a label and a $250,000 cash prize.