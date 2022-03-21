The penultimate day of auditions will Here, check out how to watch the fifth episode of American Idol 2022 in which the last Platinum ticket winner will be revealed. Here, check out time and how to watch it.

Season 20 of American Idol, the fifth on ABC, will continue with another round of auditions, in which the last winner of the new shiny Platinum tickets will be revealed. Let’s remember that the holders of these special tickets will skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

So far, the winners of the Platinum tickets are HunterGirl, 23, and Kenedi Anderson, 17. Who will be the next lucky and talented hopeful to get one? There has been amazing talent so far, and the competition is taking form.

American Idol moves to two nights a week starting this week. Don’t miss any episode to watch how judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Here, check out time and how to watch episode 5.

American Idol Season 20: When is episode 5 airing?

You can watch American Idol on Monday, March 21 at 8 PM ET on ABC. You can also catch the fifth episode on fuboTV (free trial), which is available on any Android device or Apple device, and on Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Chromecast and many more. You can also watch it through the web.

This will be the penultimate show of auditions before the beginning of the Hollywood Week, in which the hopefuls have to compete in a series of rounds before winning their ticket to the showcase round. It’s almost time for audiences to start voting for their favorite contestant.

The winner of the show will get a contract with a label (Hollywood Records) and a $250,000 cash prize. Past American Idol winners include Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, Carrie Underwood, David Cook and many others.