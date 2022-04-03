After watching the Duets, it’s time for American Idol’s Showstopper round. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode of the singing competition.

Season 20 of American Idol continues tonight with the Showstopper round. After the Hollywood Week, the hopefuls have to prove themselves again to remain in the competition. However, this time they will have to perform for the first time with a band.

In this round, also known as the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off in a sing-off with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, sealing their fate for the next round. It’s almost time to see who makes it into the Top 24 this season.

After this round, the contestants will start performing live concerts and the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artist, who will keep competing for a chance to become the next superstar. Here, check out how to watch episode 8 of American Idol.

American Idol 2022: Is episode 8 airing tonight? (Monday, April 4)

Yes, episode eight of Season 20 (fifth on ABC) of American Idol will be airing on Monday, April 4 at 8 PM (ET). You can watch it on ABC. However, you can also stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial and it’s compatible with many devices.

This episode will feature some fan favorites such as Kenedi Anderson, Jordan Chase, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Allegra Miles and more. This year, the Top 24 concerts will take place in Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

For their first live concerts, contestants will have help from former Idol alum Jimmie Allen, who will come back to the show as a mentor. Past American Idol winners include Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, Carrie Underwood, David Cook and many others.