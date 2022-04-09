The quest for the next superstar on American Idol 2022 will continue with the Top 24 performances. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode of the singing competition.

Season 20 of American Idol will continue with the Top 24 contestants’ performances. After passing several rounds, the hopefuls will now perform live at the Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii for a chance to enter the Top 20.

In the last episode, 59 contestants had to impress judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in the Showstopper Round to make it to the concerts. For the first time in the season, America’s vote will help the contestants to get through the next round.

It will be two nights of amazing performances. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars. Here, check out how to watch episode 9 and 10 of American Idol 2022.

American Idol 2022: Is American Idol on tonight? (April 10 & April 11)

Yes, episode nine of Season 20 of American Idol will be airing on Sunday, April 10 at 8 PM (ET). You can watch it on ABC. However, you can also stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial and it’s compatible with many devices.

You can also catch the second night of the Top 24 of American Idol on Monday, April 11 at 8 PM (ET). In the second night, pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round.

If you want to vote for your favorite contestants, you have three ways to do so: online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text. However, you must be at least 16 years old and located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.