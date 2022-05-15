Season 20 of American Idol is almost ending and tonight the audience will decide who will reach the big finale. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite contestants and help them get into the Top 3.

The Grand Finale of the 20th season of American Idol is almost here. The Top 5 will have to sing their hearts out to earn their spot in the Top 3 and have a chance to become the next superstar. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite contestants. You can watch tonight's show on fuboTV (free-trial).

Hunter Girl, Nicolina Bozzo, Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson will perform two songs on tonight’s episode (May 15) to win America’s vote and get into the big finale, which will be taking place next week.

They will be singing from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and they will be mentored by Idol winner Carrie Underwood, who is also a Grammy Award winner. Meanwhile, singer and producer Finneas will be performing his new single.

American Idol 2022: How can I vote for the finalists?

There are three ways to vote for your favorite contestant. You can do it via online at americanidol.com/vote, via the American Idol app or via SMS. To vote online or through the app, you must create an ABC account and you need to be 16 or older, and be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.

Top 3 voting: Text codes for American Idol 2022

To vote via text you have to text the number of the contestant to support “21523”. The number of the contestants that were displayed last week are the following, however, consult the social media of the show to make sure they are correct:

Noah Thompson - 2

Hunter Girl - 4

Leah Marlene - 6

Nicolina Bozzo - 7

Fritz Hager - 10

American Idol 2022: When can I vote tonight?

You can start voting for the Top 3 when the contestants of American Idol perform on May 15 at 8 PM (ET) until the last commercial break. Voting will be live on East Coast time. However, be sure to check American Idol’s voting FAQ page to be sure: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq

American Idol 2022: How many times can I vote for a contestant?

It’s allowed to vote up to ten times for a contestant per voting method. That means you can 30 times for a contestant using all three. Remember to save your votes if you vote online or through the American Idol app.