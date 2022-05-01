Season 20 of American Idol continues tonight with the Top 10 performances. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite contestants and help them get through the next round.

It’s time for the Disney Night on American Idol. Season 20 continues its quest for the next superstar with the Top 10 performances directly from Disneyland. Here, check out how to support your favorite contestant tonight.

During Sunday’s episode, the Top 10 will have to prove their talent singing some of the most iconic Disney tunes. They will be mentored by dancer, singer and actor Derek Hough, who is also a judge in Dancing With the Stars.

Leah Marlene, Emyrson Flora, Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, Christian Guardino, Mike Parker, Lady K and Jay Copeland are the remaining singers this season. Who will be going home?

American Idol 2022: How can I vote during the Top 10 episode?

To vote for your favorite contestant on American Idol you have three options: online at americanidol.com/vote, via the American Idol app or via text message. For the first two options, you have to create an ABC account and be at least 16 years old. For all three, you need to be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.

In both methods, you simply click on the artist you wish to vote for and assign that artist the number of votes you wish to cast. Then you press save and that's it. You have to save everytime you change your votes.

Text codes for American Idol 2022

To vote via text, you have to text the number of the contestant you want to support to “21523”. These are the text codes for every contestant that have been used so far:

Jay Copeland - 1

Mike Parker - 7

Emyrson Flora - 8

Hunter Girl - 11

Nicolina Bozzo - 12

Lady K - 16

Noah Thompson - 18

Leah Marlene - 19

Christian Guardino - 21

Fritz Hager - 23

American Idol 2022: When can I vote tonight?

Voting for the Top 8 will begin when the American Idol Top 10 perform on May 1. According to Parade, since the show will only be airing on Sunday nights from here on out, voting will be live on East Coast time. However, be sure to check American Idol’s voting FAQ page to be sure: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq

American Idol 2022: How many times can I vote for a contestant?

Each week, you can submit up to ten (10) votes for each remaining contestant per voting method. That means that you can give up to 30 votes per contestant, using all three methods: text, online and American Idol app.