Season 20 of American Idol continues tonight with the Top 7 performances and only five contestants will go through. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite contestants and help them get through the next round.

Sunday is here and that means a new episode of Season 20 of American Idol. The Top 7 will perform two songs tonight to keep America’s favor and try to reach the Top 5, just two weeks before the big finale.

Last Sunday, the Top 10 performed iconic Disney tunes and, sadly, three contestants had to say goodbye: Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker and Lady K didn’t receive enough votes to continue their journey on American Idol.

This time, the Top 7 will dedicate one performance to their mothers or mother figures in their lives and then they will have to prove their ability to conquer a viral hit. They will be mentored by Award-winner will.i.am. Here, check out how to support your favorite contestant tonight.

American Idol 2022: How can I vote during the Top 7 episode?

You can vote for your favorite contestant on American Idol via three methods: online at americanidol.com/vote, via the American Idol app or via text message. For the first two options, you have to create an ABC account and be at least 16 years old. For all three, you need to be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. To vote via text you have to text the number of the contestant to support “21523”.

Text codes for American Idol 2022

These are the text codes for every contestant that have been used so far:

Jay Copeland - 1

Hunter Girl - 11

Nicolina Bozzo - 12

Noah Thompson - 18

Leah Marlene - 19

Christian Guardino - 21

Fritz Hager - 23

American Idol 2022: When can I vote tonight?

You can start voting for the Top 5 when the contestants of American Idol start performing on May 8 at 8 PM (ET). Since the show will only be airing on Sunday nights from here on out, voting will be live on East Coast time. However, be sure to check American Idol’s voting FAQ page to be sure: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq

American Idol 2022: How many times can I vote for a contestant?

You can vote up to ten (10) votes for each remaining contestant per voting method, so you can vote 30 times for a contestant using all three. Remember to save your votes if you vote online or through the American Idol app.