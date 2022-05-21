It’s time to meet the next American Idol winner and the audience has the last word. Here, check out how to support and vote for your favorite contestant during the grand finale.

The Grand Finale of the 20th season of American Idol is tonight (Sunday, May 22). For the last time this season, the Top 3 will take the stage with the hope of becoming the next superstar and win a record-deal to keep pursuing their careers.

Hunter Girl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson will perform solo and in duets on the final night. They will be covering Bruce Springteen’s songs, while also singing their recently released singles. You can watch tonight’s episode on fuboTV (free-trial).

The night will also have performances from the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as Idol winner Carrie Underwood and many more artists. However, if you want to know how to vote for your favorite contestant, keep reading.

American Idol 2022: How can I vote during the finale?

To vote for your favorite finalists, you have three options: SMS, online and via the American Idol app. To vote online, go to americanidol.com/vote and register, if you haven’t done so before. To do so, you must be 16 or older, and be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. Same for voting through the app.

American Idol 2022: Text codes for the finale

Meanwhile, if you want to vote via text you have to text the number of the contestant to “21523”. These are the numbers assigned for every contestant last week, however, please check them out with the official social media of the show to make sure they are correct:

Noah Thompson - 2

Hunter Girl - 4

Leah Marlene - 6

American Idol 2022 finale: When can I vote tonight?

You can start voting for the winner when the finale of American Idol starts at 8 PM (ET) until the last commercial break. Voting will be live from coast to coast. Check out American Idol’s voting FAQ page: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq

American Idol 2022: How many times can I vote for a contestant?

You have up to 10 votes per contestant per voting method. That means you can vote 30 times for each contestant using all three methods. Remember to save your votes if you vote online or through the American Idol app.