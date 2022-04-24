American Idol 2022 will continue its quest for the next winner. The top 14 will perform tonight looking for America's favor. Here, check out how you can vote for your favorite contestants of the show.

Who will become the next American Idol winner? Tonight, the Top 14 will sing once again to impress the judges and win the audience’ votes to remain in their musical journey to become the next superstar. Here, check out when and how to vote for your favorite.

For this episode, the contestants will have the help of Idol alum and country music singer Gabby Barrett. There’s plenty of talent in the competition. Hunter Girl, Fritz Hager or Noah Thompson have quickly become the frontrunners.

However, everything can change in one night with a great presentation or a bad one. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will also help the contestants with their advice. You can watch tonight’s episode on fuboTV (free-trial).

How can I vote during the Top 14 episode of American Idol 2022?

There are three ways to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant. You can do it online at americanidol.com/vote and via the American Idol app. For these two options, you must have an ABC account and be at least 16 years old.

You can also vote via text message. You need to be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. To vote via text, you have to text the number of the contestant you want to support to “21523”. You have to check the number of each hopeful, which will be displayed during the episode tonight. You can also check the American Idol Twitter account.

American Idol 2022: When can I vote tonight?

According to The Telegraph, the voting window will change for tonight’s episode. Voting will open at 8 PM (ET) and will end before the last commercial break. However, be sure to check American Idol’s voting FAQ page to be sure: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq

American Idol 2022: How many times can I vote for a contestant?

Each week, you can submit up to ten (10) votes for each remaining contestant per voting method. That means that you can give up to 30 votes per contestant, using all three methods: text, online and American Idol app.