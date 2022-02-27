Season 20 of American Idol is airing on ABC. Many singers have started their careers in this competition. Here, check out what is the prize for the winner and how much do she/he/they win.

American Idol has been one of the most successful singing competitions of the last decade and more, helping many artists reach out to the masses and start their careers. Now, with Season 20, it’s time to meet the performers who aspire to become a superstar.

Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie are returning as judges for their fifth consecutive season, with Ryan Seacrest coming back as host. Also, Bebe Rexha and Idol pupil Jimmie Allen will serve as mentors for the contestants.

It isn’t easy to win American Idol, as the artists have to not only impress judges in a series of auditions but when they reach the final stages, they also have to earn the love of the public. It’s only fair that the hard work pays off. Here, check out what is the big prize for the Idol winner.

American Idol 2022: How much does the winner get?

The winner of American Idol, as reported by Newsweek in 2021, received a record deal with Hollywood Records, the label owned by Disney. In fact, previous Disney Channel acts such as Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers were signed by this label.

On the other hand, the Idol winner also gets $250,000, according to the same report. They receive the first half when they sign the contract and the second one after they complete the album, which they have to do in four months.

This prize is way lower than what earlier contestants earned. For example, first Idol winner ever Kelly Clarkson won a $1 million deal. However, the winners have become less successful as the show progressed making the value of the prize lower.