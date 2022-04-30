American Idol 2022 will continue its quest for the next superstar with the top 10 performing from Disneyland, California. Here, check out when and how you can watch this week's episodes.

Season 20 of American Idol is underway and the Top 10 are ready to perform in the iconic Disney night to keep advancing in the competition. However, this week, the Idol reunion will gather former Idol alums in a night to celebrate the milestone 20th season of the show.

Week after week, contestants of American Idol have sang their hearts out to gain America’s vote. Now, they will have to perform some of the most iconic Disney tunes directly from Disneyland in California. In order to help them, Dancing With the Stars judge, dancer, actor and singer Derek Hough will offer his advice.

In the next episode, Idol alums will return to the stage to celebrate the successful run of the show. Winners such as Kris Allen, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alain, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Booth and more will perform.

American Idol: Time for tonight’s episode (May 1)

The Disney Night episode will air on Sunday, May 1st at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. Meanwhile, the Idol reunion will air on Monday, May 2 (8 PM ET). You can stream both episodes live on fuboTV (seven-day free trial). You can also stream the episodes the following day on Hulu.

The 20th season is having some great viewing. Per ABC, the first live show this season of the reality TV marked the series’ most-watched telecast (7.2 million) in over two years. It’s not surprising due to the great talent that has been showcased this season.

Leah Marlene, Emyrson Flora, Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, Christian Guardino, Mike Parker, Lady K and Jay Copeland are the remaining singers this season. One of them will win a record deal and amount of prize cash.