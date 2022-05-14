Season 20 of American Idol is coming to an end and it's almost time to meet its finalists. You can check out in this article how and when to watch the Top 5’s episode in the US.

After eleven weeks in which dozens of singers have showcased their talent, it’s time to meet which singers will be in the Grand Finale of season 20 of American Idol. The journey has been long but five contestants are still dreaming to become the next superstar.

During this week’s episode, The Top 5 hopefuls will perform two songs from Las Vegas and they will be mentored by eight-time Grammy Award winning music star Carrie Underwood, who also won American Idol in 2005.

However, the Idol contestants won’t be the only ones performing as Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and producer Finneas will also be singing his new single ‘Naked’. If you don’t want to miss anything, check out how to watch the show.

American Idol 2022: Date and time for Top 5 episode

American Idol Top 5’s episode will air live, coast to coast, on Sunday, May 15 at 8:00 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also stream it live on fuboTV (free-trial) and watch it on demand on Hulu the following day.

Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo and Leah Marlene will be trying to impress America one more time to earn their votes and get into the Top 3. The winner of American Idol will take home prize cash and a record-deal.

The voting will start on Sunday at 8 PM (ET) until the last commercial break. Past American Idol winners include Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, Carrie Underwood, David Cook and many others.