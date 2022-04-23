American Idol is entering its final stages. The Top 14 will sing to impress America's once again and advance to the next round. Here, check out when and how to watch this week's episodes.

The competition to become America’s next superstars continues this week with the Top 14 presentations on American Idol and the Judges Song Contest episode, in which the judges will offer suggestions of songs for the contestants. Here, check out everything you need to know.

During the last episode, six contestants had to leave the show after not making the cut. Now, the 14 hopefuls who remain in competition will be mentored by alum Idol and country music star Gabby Barrett. America’s vote will decide who will go through the next round.

Then, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will pick songs they feel are suitable for each of the artists. However, they won’t know who made the suggestion and they will pick their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge.

American Idol 2022: Date and time for the Top 14 performances and Judges Song Contest

The Top 14 performances episode will air on Sunday, April 24 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC and the ‘Judges Song Contest’ on Monday, April 25 (8 PM ET). You can stream both episodes live on fuboTV (free-trial). You can also stream the episodes the following day on Hulu.

If we look at the iTunes charts, it is safe to say that a contestant is the main frontrunner. Platinum winner HunterGirl performed her original song ‘Heartbreak Down’ last Sunday and the song charted No. 5 on iTunes by Thursday.

This is a big difference from previous Idol seasons, in which contestants weren’t allowed to release original music while on the show. However, HunterGirl isn’t the only one with a growing fandom as Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene and Fritz Hager are also strong contenders.