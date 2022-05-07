Season 20 of American Idol is almost coming to a end. During this week's episode the Top 7 will sing once again to win America's votes and get into the Top 5. Here, check out how to watch it and when.

It’s almost time to meet the next winner of American Idol. After seventeen episodes, only seven singers are left in the competition and two will have to say goodbye on Sunday. Here, check out how to watch this week’s episode.

The Top 7 will celebrate their mothers of mother figures in their lives each with a song dedicated to them. Then, they will perform some of the viral hits on TikTok. For these performances, the contestants will be mentored by will.i.am.

As always, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will give their feedback to the artists, while they try to win America’s vote one more time. With fewer singers, the competition is getting tight. Who will survive?

American Idol 2022: Date and time for Top 7 episode

The Top 7 performances episode will air live from coast to coast on Sunday, May 7 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can stream the episodes live on fuboTV (seven-day free trial). If you can’t watch it live, you can also stream it the following day on Hulu.

From this week on, American Idol will only air on Sundays. You can vote during the episode until the last commercial break through three methods: text, online or the American Idol app. You can vote up to 10 times for each contestant per voting method.

The Top 7 are Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, Christian Guardino, and Jay Copeland. They are trying to win a record-deal with Hollywood Records and an amount of prize cash.