American Idol is moving to it's third round: the Duets. After the Genre Challenge, now the hopefuls will try to impress the judges with powerful duos. Here, check out when and how to watch this episode.

American Idol's Hollywood Week is almost coming to an end and now it’s time for the Duets. Last episode, the contestants perform one song of their favorite genre. The survivors will now form duos and will try to impress the judges to make it through the next round.

In this episode, Platinum Ticket winners (Kenedi Anderson, Jay Copeland and HunterGirl) handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition. The ones who get through, then will be participating in the Showstoppers before the Top 24.

Many fan favorites from the auditions such as Taylor Fagins, Lady K, Betty Maxwell, Elli Rowe, Sam Moss, Haley Slaton, Allegra Miles, among others will be competing in this round. Here, check out how to watch it, so you don’t miss anything from Season 20.

Is American Idol on tonight? (Sunday, April 3)

Yes, episode seven of Season 20 (fifth on ABC) of American Idol will be airing on Sunday, April 3 at 8 PM (ET). You can catch it on ABC or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial and it’s compatible with many devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick and more.

After this round, the artist will have to perform once again on the Showstoppers, the final round before the live concerts. In the showstoppers they perform for the first time with a live band. Also, this year Top 24 will take place in Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

While for the duets, the contestants had help from former Idol alums, it seems that for the Duets they will be on their own. Idol hopefuls are competing for a contract with a label (Hollywood Records, owned by Disney) and a $250,000 cash prize.