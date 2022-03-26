Auditions are almost over and we’re close to watching the best artists to compete in the Hollywood Week on American Idol 2022. Here, check out when and how to watch the sixth episode of Season 20.

There’s only one last episode of auditions left in American Idol 2022 before it’s time for the selected singers to prove themselves once again in the fierce competition of the Hollywood Week, in which judges Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie will decide who stays to continue their journey to stardom.

As we saw earlier, three talented and deserving contestants will have a bye for the first round of competitions in Hollywood, thanks to getting the Platinum ticket. Those singers are: HunterGirl, Kenedi Anderson and Jay Copeland.

For the first Hollywood round contestants will have the help of former Idol alums including Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze and Haley Reinhart. For this round, the hopefuls will compete in the Genre challenge.

Is American Idol airing tonight? (Sunday, March 27)

Yes, episode 5A of Season 20 of American Idol will be airing on Sunday, March 27. However, it will air after the 2022 Oscars ceremony, which it will be broadcasted by ABC. If you want to know the full schedule of the show, you can see it here.

Which time is American Idol on? (Sunday, March 27)

Generally, American Idol is on at 8 PM ET. However, this time it will be broadcasted after the 2022 Oscars Ceremony, according to ABC, at: 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. EDT/9:02-10:02 p.m. MDT/8:02-9:02 p.m. PDT. However, check out your listings.

When does Hollywood Week start on American Idol 2022?

You can catch the first episode of Hollywood Week (episode six in general) on Monday, March 28 at 8 PM ET on ABC. However, you can also live stream it with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.