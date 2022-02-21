Season 20 of American Idol will be starting soon. The singing competition is one of the most iconics of television. Here, check out when the show will be premiering on ABC.

Just like Dancing With the Stars, American Idol will air its overall 20th season this year, after the show was rebooted by ABC five years ago. We’ll see the journey of thousands of contestants from the auditions to the finals. Who will be the next superstar?

For this season, producers will insert new elements in the format such as the platinum tickets judges will give in each audition city. There will also be appearances from previous contestants, according to some reports.

On the other hand, it’s been confirmed that long-time host Ryan Seacrest will return for this season. Meanwhile, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be back for their fifth season of the show. Here, check out when the new season starts.

American Idol 2022: When does Season 20 premiere?

Season 20 of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ABC or fuboTV (7-day free trial). Meanwhile, if you want to watch previous seasons of the show you can do so on Hulu. The show will air on Sundays and Mondays.

Last season’s winner was Chayce Beckham, with Willie Spence being the runner-up and Grace Kinstler ending in the third place. Other famous alums from the show’s run are Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood and more.

Another news for Season 20 is that Bobby Bones announced back in December that he won’t return to advise the contestants. According to MjsBigBlog, executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick said that they will be “leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition.”