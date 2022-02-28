American Idol is back for its milestone 20th season. Dozens of singers will try to impress the judges and the audience to become the next superstar. Here, meet all the contestants of the competition.

It's showtime on American Idol. Season 20, the fifth on ABC, has already started with the first audition night in Nashville and judges were amazed by the new talent coming, including the receiver of the first platinum ticket. You can watch the show on fuboTV (free trial).

Pop sensation and judge Katy Perry wanted to find the next Kelly Clarkson. However, it seems like the judges found the next Miranda Lambert instead, at least that’s what Luke Brian thought of HunterGirl, 23-year-old music therapist who works with veterans.

While there were great auditions, as always there were also rejections. Take, for example, Grace Franklin, granddaughter of Aretha Franklin, who couldn’t win a ticket to Hollywood. If you want to know every artist that’s going to Hollywood, don’t miss this (updating) article.

American Idol 2022: Season 20 contestants

As always on American Idol, there were great stories to tell. For example, Tyler Allen dedicated his audition to her one-year-old nephew who recently died in a car crash. Or Delaney Renee, who was reached out by producers after one video of her became viral on Tik Tok. Here, check out all the contestants to pass the audition:

Premiere

Hunter Girl, 23 (Platinum ticket)

Noah Thompson, 19 (Golden ticket)

Normandy, 29

Nicolina Bozzo, 18

Tyler Allen, 24

Cole Hallman, 22

Delaney Renee, 18

Taylor Fagins, 26