Season 20 of the singing competition of American Idol will premiere next week on ABC. Here, check out which professional singers will be judging the contestants this season.

American Idol will return on February 27 for its 20th season overall, and its fifth season on ABC and fuboTV (free trial). The show, which originally aired on FOX, is one of the most iconic singing competitions, which have helped several artists to start successful careers.

Of course, one of the main attractions of the show was to watch famous performers and producers interact with contestants, an element that then was explored deeper in other formats such as The Voice. The first judges of the show were record producer and manager Randy Jackson, singer and choreographer Paula Abdul, and music executive Simon Cowell.

However, after that many other singers and celebrities, such as singer, songwriter and producer Kara DioGuardi, Ellen Degeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. Here, check out who the judges are for this season.

American Idol 2022: Meet the judges for Season 20

For Season 20, Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie will come back as judges. All three of them have been the judges since the sixteenth season. However, this time they won’t have Bobby Bones as a mentor, but according to producers some American Idol might return to help.

Several reports have stated that for this milestone season, the judges will grant platinum tickets during the auditions. Last season’s winner was Chayce Beckham, with Willie Spence being the runner-up and Grace Kinstler ending in the third place.

Season 20 of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ABC or fuboTV (7-day free trial), Youtube TV. Meanwhile, if you want to watch previous seasons of the show you can do so on Hulu.