Season 20 of the singing competition of American Idol will premiere next week on ABC. Will Ryan Seacrest come back as a host? Here, check it out.

We’re only one week away from Season 20 of American Idol! The talent show, which originally aired on FOX before moving to ABC, has impulsed the careers of many talented artists such as Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarckson, Jordin Sparks or Todrick Hall. You can also enjoy the show on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

It’s been confirmed that pop sensation Katy Perry, iconic singer Lionel Richie and country singer and songwriter Luke Brian are returning as judges for the season. Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen are also coming back as mentors.

During the show’s long-run, there are many things that have changed. Many judges, including Ellen Degeneres or Jennifer Lopez have come and gone, while there have been introduced new stages to the format. But, one of the things that have not changed, has been Ryan Seacrest as host. Will he come back too?

American Idol 2022: Ryan Seacrest comes back as a host

For this season, Ryan Seacrest will be the host one more time. The presenter has been the show’s host since its beginning. And he is as iconic as the competition itself. So, it’s not surprising that he also has a salary to match that loyalty.

According to several reports, as of 2018, Ryan Seacrest was earning around $12 million per season. He earns the same as Luke Brian and a little more than Lionel Richie, which was making around $10 million per season. However, Katy Perry is the highest-paid with around $25 million per season.

Last season’s winner was Chayce Beckham, with Willie Spence being the runner-up and Grace Kinstler ending in the third place. Season 20 of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ABC or fuboTV (7-day free trial), Youtube TV. You can also watch all previous seasons on Hulu.