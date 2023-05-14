Season 21 of American Idol is almost coming to an end. There are five contestants left and only three will have the opportunity to compete in the big finale next week. So, if you want to know how to support your favorite artists, check out how to vote.

[Watch American Idol Episode 17 free online on Fubo in the US]

During the episode, the contestants will perform live some of the most famous tunes from Disney’s movies. However, they won’t be the only ones singing tonight, as The Little Mermaid’s star Halle Bailey will sing her version of ‘Part of Your World’ live for the first time.

Sofia Carson and Sara Bareilles will also perform. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to the show as judges, alongside Luke Bryan. Remember that you can watch the episode tonight from 8 PM (ET) to 10 PM (ET) live coast to coast. You can watch it on Fubo (free-trial), as well as ABC.

American Idol 2023 voting: What are the methods?

There are three ways of voting for American Idol 2023:

SMS to 21523

Online at americanidol.com/vote

On the American Idol app

To vote online or via the app, you must register, if you haven’t done so before. You must be 16 or older, and be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. You have up to 10 votes per contestant per voting method. That means you can vote 30 times for each contestant using all three methods.

What are the text codes to vote for American Idol 2023?

Warren Peay – Text 2

Colin Stough – Text 6

Wé Ani – Text 8

Megan Danielle – Text 10 to

Zachariah Smith – Text 11 to

Iam Tongi – Text 12 to

American Idol 2022 Top 3: When can I vote tonight?

You can start voting when American Idol starts at 8 PM (ET) until the last commercial break. Voting will be live from coast to coast. Check out American Idol’s voting FAQ page: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq