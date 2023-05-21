American Idol 2023 finale: How and when to vote tonight for the winner of Season 21?

Season 21 of American Idol will crown the next winner tonight during the big finale. After weeks of auditions and performances, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough are the three remaining contestants. Here, check out how to support them.

To celebrate the finalists, many famous artists will be performing, including: Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon. Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle and Pitbull.

Also, Keith Urban will serve as the mentor for the finalists and he will also be performing. Remember that you can watch the episode tonight from 8 PM (ET) to 10 PM (ET) live coast to coast. You can watch it on Fubo (free-trial) as well as on ABC.

American Idol 2023 voting: What are the methods?

The three methods to vote in American Idol are: SMS to 21523, online at americanidol.com/vote and on the American Idol app. To vote online or via the app, you must register, if you haven’t done so before.

You must be 16 or older, and be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. You have up to 10 votes per contestant per voting method. That means you can vote 30 times for each contestant using all three methods.

What are the text codes to vote for American Idol 2023?

Colin Stough – Text 6

Megan Danielle – Text 10

Iam Tongi – Text 12

American Idol 2022 finale: When can I vote tonight?

You can start voting when American Idol starts at 8 PM (ET) until the last commercial break. Voting will be live from coast to coast. Check out American Idol’s voting FAQ page, if you have more questions: https://idolvote.abc.com/#faq