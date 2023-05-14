The big finale of Season 21 of American Idol is almost here, and there will be several artists coming over to celebrate the three finalists: Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi. Here, check out who all the celebrities are coming to the show.

[Watch American Idol 2023 Finale free online on Fubo in the US]

So far, there have been several great performances from the guests, such as Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morisette or Halle Bailey, who performed her rendition of ‘Part of Your World’ as part of the promotion for the live-action of The Little Mermaid.

However, for the finale, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will also take the stage. You can watch the ending of American Idol on Sunday, May 21 live coast to coast from 8 PM (ET) to 10 PM (ET) on Fubo (free-trial), as well as ABC.

Who will perform on the American Idol 2023 finale?

Keith Urban, who was a judge of the show for four seasons, will return as mentor for the three finalists. He will also be performing, as well as this season’s Top 12 contestants will also be returning to the Idol stage. Here are the other confirmed artists for the finale:

Season 2 stars Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard

Ellie Goulding

James Blunt

Jazmine Sullivan

Jelly Roll

Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon

Kylie Minogue

Lainey Wilson

Lauren Daigle

Pitbull

TLC

Those are confirmed per Deadline, but there could be more stars coming. Remember that you can vote for your favorite contestant via text, online or using the American Idol app. You can vote up to 10 times per contestant per voting method.