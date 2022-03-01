Season 20 of American Idol just premiered on Sunday and we get to meet the first contestants who will go to Hollywood to pursue their dreams. However, many former Idol hopefuls have also competed in Dancing With the Stars. Here, check out who.

American Idol is back for its 20th season (fifth on ABC) and we already meet some of the new contestants. While the show has helped many participants to build their careers, some of them also have competed in another reality TV show: Dancing With The Stars.

Not winning the show doesn’t mean that contestants won’t have success. Take for example, Adam Lambert, who is now vocalist for Queen, Todrick Hall, who became a choreographer and TV personality, and, of course, Jennifer Hudson, who also began an acting career.

There are many paths to follow after American Idol, and one of them could remain in reality TV competitions, such as Dancing With The Stars. Here, check out who contestants also try their hand in the ballroom. You can follow Season 20 of American Idol on fuboTV (free trial).

American Idol 2022: Which contestants have also appeared in DWTS?

The first Idol contestant to participate in DTWS was Kellie Pickler. She finished in 6th place in Season 5. However, after that, she released four studio albums and has won multiple CMT Music Awards. She partnered with Derek Hough and won the mirrorball trophy.

The second Idol alum to appear on DWTS was Lauren Alaina, who finished second during Season 10 of the show, then releasing two albums. She then appeared on the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars and placed fourth with her partner Gleb Savchenko.

The last Idol pupil to have danced in DWTS was country singer Jimmie Allen, who competed in the 30th season of the show. Allen, who competed in the 10th season of Idol, will be back on American Idol as a mentor alongside Bebe Rexha.