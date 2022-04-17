Season 20 of American Idol continues tonight with the Top 20 reveal and their performances to try to reach the next round. Here, check out the schedule for this week’s episodes.

American Idol’s Top 24 hopefuls will return to Hollywood to learn if they have made it into the Top 20 or not. Then, the survivors will perform once again to try to earn America’s vote and keep in the quest for the next superstar.

Unfortunately, one of the contestants won’t be returning to the show. Kenedi Anderson, who won one of the Platinum tickets with her audition, has withdrawn from the competition for “personal reasons.” However, there’s still plenty of great talent to follow.

As usual, judges Katy Perry, Luke Brian and Lionel Richie will try to help the contestants with their advice but it is the audience who will have the last word to decide who goes through or not. Here, check out when and how to watch American Idol this week.

American Idol 2022: When and how to watch episode 12 tonight (Sun. April 17)

Episode 12 will air on ABC on Sunday, April 17 at 8 PM (ET) and it will last three hours until 11 PM (ET). You can also watch the show live on fuboTV, which you can enjoy with a seven-day free trial, and on demand on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is American Idol on Monday, April 18?

Yes, following the Top 20 reveal, the audience once again will have the power to help the hopefuls continue on in their musical journey on Monday, April 18 at 8 PM, in the usual two hours show. America’s vote will decide 10 contestants and judges will pick four to complete the Top 14.

Remember that you can vote via the American Idol app, ABC website and SMS. However, you must be located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands and you must be at least 16 years old. Check out how to vote here.