Season 21 of American Idol will continue with the performances of the Top 8 in the live shows. However, not all our usual judges will be part of that episode as Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will step in for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

[Watch American Idol free online on Fubo]

During the last episode, it was expected that three contestants would leave the show. However, instead the judges have the opportunity to save someone, and they choose Oliver Steele to continue on the show. Tyson Venegas and Marybeth Byrd were eliminated.

Meanwhile, Megan Danielle, Haven Madison, Warren Peay, Wé Ani, Colin Stough, Iam Tongi and Zachariah Smith were all saved by America’s votes. Now, they will all get to perform for Sheeran, Morisette and Luke Bryan.

Why Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will miss the 17th episode of American Idol 2023?

Perry and Richie won’t be able to be on the set of American Idol as they both will perform in the coronation of King Charles III, which is on Sunday, May 7th, the same day as the next episode. However, they said they will “check in” with anything that happens on the episode, in which America will vote for the Top 5.

Sheeran and Morisette will both be making their Idol debut. Apart from being judges, they will also perform. Sheeran will be singing his new single “Boat,” and Morisette one of her many hits. She will also be a mentor for the contenders.

The contestants will sing her songs live. Also, they will team up on duets to belt Sheeran’s songs. There’s almost time for the American Idol finale, in which three contestants will perform for the title, as well as cash prize money and a record deal.