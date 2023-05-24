American Idol is one of the most popular singing competitions on television and since Katy Perry‘s incoporation in 2018, many fans have been betting on the show for her presence. Despite having been around for six seasons, it looks like the iconic star is ready to say goodbye.

A source close to her assured a major English media that “Katy wanted to leave for some time, but this season was too much for her”. Perry has had to clarify on several occasions that she had nothing against the contestants, especially Sara Beth Liebe.

This was an artist who performed in the 21st edition of the show and was one of the favorites, but a comment from the six-time Grammy-nominated singer made the promising young singer drop out of the competition. Here, check out why she might leave the ABC show.

Why Katy Perry might leave American Idol?

After a rather turbulent season for the singer, due to the amount of criticism that rained down on her after some encounters with the contestants, it seems that this could be her last edition as a judge.

The Daily Mail was the one who confirmed Katy’s decision, since several informants assured that she fears that the producers will “throw her under the bus”. She also believes she has been made to look like the “nasty judge”.

“She went in thinking she was going to foster young talent. Having her good intentions misconstrued was not what she wanted. She’s accomplished so much in her career and now she’s being seen as a nasty reality show judge”, a source told the outlet.