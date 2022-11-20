The American Music Awards will take place tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and many fans wonder if Taylor Swift will be attending the ceremony. Check out what we know.

Taylor Swift is, arguably, one of the most popular artists right now. The star has been the topic of conversation since the release of her 10th album Midnights, for which he broke several sales records, as well as for the Ticketmaster’s fiasco with the sales of her upcoming Eras Tour. So, many fans wonder if she will appear at the American Music Awards tonight (8 PM ET, ABC).

Swift is no stranger to the AMAs, in which she is the most awarded artist in the show’s history, surpassing Michael Jackson's record (24). This year, she is nominated for six awards: Artist Of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version), and Favorite Female Country Artist.

In the last two editions, she hasn’t attended, but has virtually appeared to accept her wins, including her 2020 victory as Artist Of The Year. At the time, he explained during her speech she couldn’t attend because she’d begun re-recording her old albums. So, will Taylor be at the 2022 AMAs? Check out what we know.

AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift has made several surprise appearances this year

So far, Swift has not been pre-announced to be participating in the show. However, the star has been very active this year and has made several surprise appearances in awards shows, such as the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

During the VMAs, she teased the release of her album “Midnights” during her acceptance speech for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Meanwhile, in the EMAs (Nov. 13) she won several awards, including Best Artist and Best Longform Video.

If she has done it twice this year, chances are she could do it a third time. However, it’s unclear. So, the only way to really know is tuning in tonight for the ceremony. Other nominated artists include Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Adele, The Weeknd and more.