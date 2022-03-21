The United States will have its own version of the popular music competition, Eurovision, called 'The American Song Contest'. Here, check out what you need to know: schedule, contestants, how to watch it or stream it and how to vote.

The United States are ready for their first adapted version of Eurovision, one of the biggest live music competitions of the world. The American Song Contest will be a eight-week-long competition in which artists of every state of the country will present their original songs, and the public will vote for their favorite.

To win the title of Best Original Song, the artists will have to present a song written specifically for the competition. The format is the following: three qualifying rounds, then semi-finals and the Grand Final, in which one artist will be the winner.

Eurovision, in which European artists represent their country, is a very popular festival, followed by people all around the world. Last year’s winners, the Italian rock band Maneskin, have become a global sensation. Here, check out everything you need to know about the American version.

American Song Contest 2022: When is the premiere?

American Song Contest will premiere on Monday, March 21, at 8 pm ET/PT. It will air in that same time slot throughout its eight-week run, with the finale scheduled for May 9. The contestants are 56 representatives of all US states, territories (American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and Guam), and a participant from Washington DC.

American Song Contest 2022: How to watch or live stream

The contest will be broadcasted by NBC and you can also stream it on fuboTV (free-trial) and SlingTV. Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features. Also, you can stream it on Peacock, the following day.

Who are the hosts of the American Song Contest 2022?

The hosts for the show will be two well-known faces in the musical industry: rapper Snoop Dogg and singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson, who won American Idol and was a judge in The Voice. Both have expressed their excitement to be part of this new show.

Who will perform at the American Song Contest 2022?

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J.

Hawaii: Bronson Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqó

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: ENISA

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship.

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

US Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington, DC: D.C.: NËITHER

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake'O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles

American Song Contest 2022: Format and how to vote?

In each qualifying round, a 56-member jury of music industry professionals (one for each state and territory) selects one song to advance to the semi-finals, while three songs will also advance after a three-day viewer voting. Per Variety, which revealed the details of the voting procedures, viewers are able to vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. The format as it follows (transcript via Variety):

“In the five-week Qualifiers (March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18) at the end of each night, the jury will advance one artist immediately to the Semi-Finals,” according to NBC. “The remaining three spots will be determined through a combination of jury and fan votes. The artists advancing to the Semi-Finals will be announced the following week. In the Semi-Finals (April 25 & May 2), 10 artists will perform each week, with a slightly elevated performance of their original song.”

“(...) During each Semi-Final, a “redemption” song will be revealed, “adding an 11th artist back into the competition to perform that week for the chance to advance to the Grand Final. At the end of each Semi-Final, the jury awards their highest-rated artist with an immediate spot in the Grand Final. America’s votes will then help to decide along with the jury which four additional artists will advance.”