The quest for the Best Original Song in America will continue with Week 5 of the qualifying stages. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode, and who are the performers.

The qualifying rounds of the American Song Contest 2022 are almost over. On Monday, fans are going to meet three more semifinalists and then, the last group of artists will present their original songs to complete the 22 contestants who will remain in the competition.

During Week 4, Allen Stone was the performer chosen by the Jury to go through the semifinals. Meanwhile, Riker Lynch, Ni/Co and Grant Knoche were the three acts to win a ticket to the next round thanks to the votes of the audience.

After the qualifying rounds are over, the semifinals will be divided in two nights and only 10 contestants will be headed into the finals. Here, check out how to watch the next episode and who is going to perform during Week 5 (Monday, April 18).

American Song Contest 2022: Time and how to watch Week 5 of qualifying rounds

The next episode of the American Song Contest 2022 will air on Monday, April 18 at 8 PM (ET) until 10 PM. You can watch it on NBC or fuboTV, which you can enjoy with a seven-day free trial. The show is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

American Song Contest 2022: Who is going to perform during Week 5?

So far, Hueston, Allen Stone, The Voice Season 9 winner Jordan Smith and Tyler Braden are the Jury-chosen Artists to date. Other artists who have made it into the semifinals include Christian Pagan, Michael Bolton,Ni/Co, AleXa, Riker Lynch, Chloe Fredericks and more. Here, check out who is performing on Monday:

Sisqó from Maryland – It’s Up

Sweet Taboo from California – Keys to the Kingdom

Khalisol from New Mexico – Drop

Ada Leann from Michigan – Natalie

John Morgan from North Carolina – Right in the Middle

Josh Panda from Vermont – Rollercoaster

Tenelle from American Samoa – Full Circle

Jason J from Guam – Midnight

Halie from Missouri – Better Things

Andrew Sheppard from Idaho – Steady Machine

Justin Jesso from Illinois – Lifeline