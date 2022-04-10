Fifty-six artists will try to win the title of best original song at The American Song Contest 2022, inspired by Eurovision. Here, check out who already qualified to the semifinals.

The American Song Contest 2022 will get into their fourth week of competition. Fans and judges have decided their favorite artists to go through the semifinals, which will feature 22 singers. Here, check out who remains in the competition for having the best original song.

The contest, based on the very popular Eurovision, will present an artist from every US state, territory and Washington DC who will perform an original song written for the contest. The format is the following: three qualifying rounds, then semi-finals and the Grand Final, in which one artist will be the winner.

The qualifying rounds will end in week 5. In order to make it through the semifinals, the Jury (composed by 56 industry experts) gets to select one artist to automatically advance and three more are decided by the votes of the audience and Jury.

American Song Contest 2022: Who are the semifinalists?

Many incredible artists have already performed for the Jury, including some known faces such as Jewel, singer-songwriter extraordinaire with over 10 albums, So far, Hueston, Smith, and Braden are the Jury-chosen Artists to date. Here all are the semi finalists so far:

Week One:

Rhode Island: Hueston

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Oklahoma: AleXa

Week Two:

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Montana: Jonah Prill

Week Three:

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

You can watch 'The American Song Contest' on NBC and fuboTV (free-trial) on Mondays at 8 PM (ET).