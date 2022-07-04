Season 17 of America's Got Talent has many amazing different acts from singing and dancing to magicians and stunt tricks. If you want to have the opportunity to watch them live, check out how you can get tickets to the shows.

The first five episodes ofAmerica’s Got Talent Season 17 are a thing of the past, but there are still contestants to meet. While judges and host Terry Crews already made their picks for the Golden Buzzer, several acts will try to get into the show and go into the live rounds. You can watch the show on fuboTV and Peacock.

According to NBC’s schedule for the show, the live shows will begin on Tuesday, August 9. From then on, the program will also air on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET with the announcement of which acts go through the next round.

As usual, America’s vote will be the deciding factor for which acts will make it far but if you want to experience AGT from the inside and be part of the live audience during the live shows, check out the process of getting tickets.

What is the AGT Season 17 schedule?

You’re still on time to be one of the fortunate ones to watch all the amazing acts of Season 17 of AGT, which includes singers, dancers, stunts, magicians and more. What you have to do is visit this link https://on-camera-audiences.com/shows/Americas_Got_Talent and sign up.

So far, there’s no information of when the tickets are going to be available but after you answer the questionnaire with your contact information, you will receive an email when tickets for the live shows are released. To be able to attend, children must be 8 or older, and the show is held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The finale of America’s Got Talent 2022 is scheduled for September 13 and the results will be announced on September 14. The winner of the show takes a grand prize of $1 million and gets their own show in Las Vegas.