Season 18 of America’s Got Talent has begun with the first round of auditions. As usual, some of the acts will receive Golden Buzzers, which allow one judge or the host to send an act directly to the live shows despite the opinion of the other judges.

It seems that this year, there are going to be six Golden Buzzers, one for each judge (Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel), one for Terry Crews as host and the ‘extra’ Golden Buzzer, which was the first one of the season.

All the acts competing on AGT are vying for the grand prize of $1 million, as well as their own show in Las Vegas. Having a Golden Buzzer can be a huge advantage, as it helps to be remembered more easily by the audiences. So, which acts received one this season?

America’s Got Talent 2023: Who received Golden Buzzers on Season 18?

Episode 1

Extra Golden Buzzer

Mzansi Youth Choir

Act: Choir

They moved the audience and the judges with their performance of “It’s OK”, a song written by late Season 16 contestant Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski. Even Simon Cowell couldn’t resist crying. He then asked the audience if they deserved a Golden Buzzer, something that hadn’t happened before.

