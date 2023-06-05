America’s Got Talent is back with its 18th season and a new act will win the $1 million prize and a show in Las Vegas. However, they first will have to go through the audition process and the live rounds, in which the public at home will vote for their favorite talents.
Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are back in the judging panel, with Terry Crews also returning as host. As usual, the judges will decide who will earn a spot at the live rounds.
Also, each judge and the host will have the opportunity to send one act directly to the live shows with the Golden Buzzer, regardless of the opinion of the other judges. Last year’s winners were the Mayyas, who recently performed with Beyoncé in Dubai.
America’s Got Talent 2023 Season 18 Schedule
AGT 2023 will air on Tuesdays after premiering on May 30. According to NBC.com, there will be ten weeks of auditions. Per MJsBigBlog, the Live shows will start on August 22. However, that would mean that there’s going to be a clip episode on August 15th (but not confirmed yet). Check out the full schedule:
Auditions
- Tuesday, May 30 – Auditions 1
- Tuesday, June 6
- Tuesday, June 13
- Tuesday, June 20
- Tuesday, June 27
- Tuesday, July 11
- Tuesday, July 18
- Tuesday, July 25
- Tuesday, Aug 1
- Tuesday, Aug 8
- Tuesday, Aug 15 – TBA
Live Shows
- Tuesday, Aug 22 – Live Show
Wednesday, Aug 23 – Results
- Tuesday, Aug 29 – Live Show
Wednesday, Aug 30 – Results
- Tuesday, Sep 5 – Live Show
Wednesday, Sep 6 – Results
- Tuesday, Sep 12 – Live Show
Wednesday, Sep 13 – Results
- Tuesday, Sep 19 – Live finale
Wed Sep 20 – Live finale results
Remember that you can watch America’s Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. You can also live stream the show on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. All the episodes will premiere the next day on PeacockTV.