America’s Got Talent is back with its 18th season and a new act will win the $1 million prize and a show in Las Vegas. However, they first will have to go through the audition process and the live rounds, in which the public at home will vote for their favorite talents.

Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are back in the judging panel, with Terry Crews also returning as host. As usual, the judges will decide who will earn a spot at the live rounds.

Also, each judge and the host will have the opportunity to send one act directly to the live shows with the Golden Buzzer, regardless of the opinion of the other judges. Last year’s winners were the Mayyas, who recently performed with Beyoncé in Dubai.

America’s Got Talent 2023 Season 18 Schedule

AGT 2023 will air on Tuesdays after premiering on May 30. According to NBC.com, there will be ten weeks of auditions. Per MJsBigBlog, the Live shows will start on August 22. However, that would mean that there’s going to be a clip episode on August 15th (but not confirmed yet). Check out the full schedule:

Auditions

Tuesday, May 30 – Auditions 1

Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, Aug 1

Tuesday, Aug 8

Tuesday, Aug 15 – TBA

Live Shows

Tuesday, Aug 22 – Live Show

Wednesday, Aug 23 – Results

Wednesday, Aug 23 – Results Tuesday, Aug 29 – Live Show

Wednesday, Aug 30 – Results

Wednesday, Aug 30 – Results Tuesday, Sep 5 – Live Show

Wednesday, Sep 6 – Results

Wednesday, Sep 6 – Results Tuesday, Sep 12 – Live Show

Wednesday, Sep 13 – Results

Wednesday, Sep 13 – Results Tuesday, Sep 19 – Live finale

Wed Sep 20 – Live finale results

Remember that you can watch America’s Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. You can also live stream the show on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. All the episodes will premiere the next day on PeacockTV.